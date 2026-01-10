CM Naidu pulls up Revenue department for delay in Pattadar Passbook distribution

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Friday expressed strong displeasure over the Revenue department’s failure to distribute updated Pattadar Passbooks to all eligible farmers in Vedurupaka village of Rayavaram mandal in East Godavari district and warned of stringent action against those responsible.

Addressing farmers and local residents at a Praja Vedika programme in Vedurupaka village of Mandapeta Assembly constituency, the Chief Minister said delays in issuing pattadar passbooks would not be tolerated. He personally distributed passbooks to two farmers, interacted with beneficiaries and took photographs with them. “Despite repeated instructions, passbooks have not reached all eligible farmers,” he said.

The Chief Minister directed officials to conduct gram sabha meetings, read out the details entered in the passbooks, invite objections, rectify errors and distribute corrected documents in a transparent manner.

During the interaction, Joint Collector Y Mega Swaroop, East Godavari, informed the Chief Minister that Vedurupaka village has 2,023 farmers, of whom 1,800 passbooks had been prepared. He said e-KYC had been completed for 900 farmers and passbooks were distributed accordingly. However, when the Chief Minister asked farmers how many had actually received the passbooks, only a few raised their hands.