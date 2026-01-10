‘Dairy sector plays a key role in rural economy’: Minister Kinjaraapu Atchannaidu

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Agriculture Kinjaraapu Atchannaidu said the dairy sector is the backbone of the rural economy, playing a key role in women empowerment and rural employment. He was speaking at the Southern Dairy and Food Conclave-2026, held at Kozhikode in Kerala on Friday.

After inspecting dairy products displayed at the conclave, the Minister addressed the gathering and said the sector provides a steady income to farmers and creates large-scale employment, especially for women self-help groups. Livestock rearing has become an important source of economic security for small and marginal farmers, while dairy production has expanded livelihood opportunities across rural areas, he noted.

The Minister said animal husbandry and dairy farming have been integral to India’s economic, social, and cultural life since ancient times. He said the dairy sector contributes significantly to the national economy, rural livelihoods, women’s empowerment, and nutritional security. Strengthening the sector through scientific practices is a collective responsibility, he added.