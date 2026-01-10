Dy CM Pawan calls for clean, cultural Sankranti in Godavari region

KAKINADA: Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan on Friday said the Sankranti festival in the Godavari districts had gained a negative image due to rooster fights, gundata, betting and other gambling activities, and stressed that this perception must be erased.
Addressing the Pithapuram Sankranti celebrations, he said he did not want to curb people’s joy or traditions, but warned that allowing gambling and betting in the name of festivals would damage native culture and lead society in the wrong direction. Huge sums running into crores of rupees were being spent on betting, which should be kept away from society, he added.
Pawan Kalyan launched the celebrations at the RRBHR College grounds in Pithapuram in the presence of Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar, Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh, Kakinada district in-charge Minister P Narayana, MLC Karri Padmasree, Kakinada Rural MLA Pantham Nanaji and others.
He said Pithapuram was the ideological headquarters of the Jana Sena Party, where the party’s formation day would be celebrated every year, while Mangalagiri would remain its administrative headquarters.
Stating that Pithapuram should become a permanent centre for Sankranti celebrations, he said the festival should evolve into an all-religion event, like Onam in Kerala. Culture, rooted in nature, must be protected and passed on to future generations, he said.
Reaffirming his election promise, he said the Uppada shore protection project was underway and efforts were on to secure Central sanction.
He said development works worth Rs 308 crore were taken up last year and projects worth Rs 211 crore were in progress this year in Pithapuram.
He asserted that he would continue to work for the people of Pithapuram, whether in power or not.