Dy CM Pawan calls for clean, cultural Sankranti in Godavari region

KAKINADA: Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan on Friday said the Sankranti festival in the Godavari districts had gained a negative image due to rooster fights, gundata, betting and other gambling activities, and stressed that this perception must be erased.

Addressing the Pithapuram Sankranti celebrations, he said he did not want to curb people’s joy or traditions, but warned that allowing gambling and betting in the name of festivals would damage native culture and lead society in the wrong direction. Huge sums running into crores of rupees were being spent on betting, which should be kept away from society, he added.

Pawan Kalyan launched the celebrations at the RRBHR College grounds in Pithapuram in the presence of Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar, Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh, Kakinada district in-charge Minister P Narayana, MLC Karri Padmasree, Kakinada Rural MLA Pantham Nanaji and others.