Dy CM Pawan Kalyan warns of strict action against those inciting riots in name of religion, caste

KAKINADA: Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan on Friday warned that strong action would be taken against anyone who incites riots in the name of religion, caste or race. He directed district officials and the police to ensure strict enforcement of law and order, stating that no one who breaks the law would be spared.

Addressing the gathering after launching the Pithapuram Sankranti celebrations at the RRBHR College grounds, Pawan Kalyan expressed concern over the recent incident at Yendapalli ZPH School. He said some groups had deliberately passed on information to create unrest and make minor incidents appear major through social media.

He criticised attempts to drag caste into issues involving schoolchildren and said responsible politics should avoid such conduct. He also took a dig at the previous government, accusing it of encouraging abuse, filing false cases and disturbing public peace.

Stressing that no one is above the system, Pawan Kalyan said action would be taken even if those at the highest level committed mistakes, as stated earlier in the Assembly.

He said pensions under the NTR Bharosa were being paid to 63.50 lakh beneficiaries.