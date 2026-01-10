Forest department enhances wildfire prevention awareness in Andhra's Nallamala

ONGOLE: Forest department officials have launched a fire-prevention public awareness campaign in villages located in and around the Nallamala forest border areas to prevent wildfires during the winter and summer seasons, which are considered high-risk periods.

Forest officials are conducting awareness programmes in rural areas to educate residents about the harmful impact of wildfires on the environment, wildlife and forest ecosystems. At the same time, the department has deployed local tribal people as fire watchers and provided them with training in fire prevention and control measures with effect.

Officials trained fire watchers in using fire blower machines, green sticks, fresh tree branches and water to douse flames. The department is creating awareness among shepherds and cattle watchers about the dangers of forest fires. Forest staff have intensified checks on shepherds and cattlemen for matchboxes and lighters, which can trigger fires if discarded in dry forest litter.

Officials said smoking by tourists, fires lit for cooking in forest areas, thunderbolts, lightning, friction between stones and explosions are among the other major causes of wildfires. Forest officials said wildfires cause extensive damage to forest ecosystems. Herbivores suffer due to the loss of grass and vegetation, which turns to ash, while air, water and soil pollution increase. Fire incidents convert trees and grasslands into ash beds, leading to soil erosion during floods.