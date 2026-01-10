‘GST 2.0 resets tax system, expands role of auditors’: Guntur Audit Commissioner

TIRUPATI: Commissioner P Anand Kumar of the Guntur Audit Commissionerate, Andhra Pradesh, said GST 2.0 represents a reset of India’s indirect tax system by simplifying rates, tightening compliance and expediting dispute resolution.

Addressing an interactive session jointly organised by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs and Sri City on Friday, he noted that auditors will now take on expanded roles in advisory, risk management and digital adoption.

The programme aimed to enhance industry awareness of GST 2.0 reforms, compliance measures and the evolving responsibilities of auditors. Anand Kumar said GST 2.0, effective from September 22, 2025, reflects Prime Minister’s vision for Viksit Bharat 2047. He explained that the simplified two-rate structure of 5% and 18% reduces household costs, broadens the tax base and sustains revenue growth.

“With enhanced e-invoicing, faster refunds and paperless audits, compliance has become easier while evasion is curbed,” he said. He added that auditors now play a strategic role in guiding businesses through reforms, managing risks and driving digital adoption.

Sri City MD Ravindra Sannareddy said such sessions help businesses, adapt smoothly to evolving policy frameworks. He recalled his long association with the Commissioner and acknowledged his services during Sri City’s formative years.

Assistant Commissioner Nagaraj of the GST Tirupati region introduced the Commissioner, outlined the session’s purpose and encouraged participants to interact with him after the lecture.