International Bouldering fest at Andhra's Kangundi huge draw

CHITTOOR: Kangundi village in the Kuppam constituency celebrated an international-level Bouldering and Mountaineering Festival on Friday at “Mini Mount Kailash,” considered the world’s largest natural Shiva Lingam-shaped mountain.

Supported by the Indian Mountaineering Foundation, the event drew athletes from India and abroad who showcased their skills in bouldering and trekking. The festival was organised in line with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision to transform the 1,000-year-old village into a global tourism destination. MLC Kancherla Srikanth said Kangundi has immense potential as a hub for spiritual, heritage, adventure and eco-tourism, citing homestays, scenic landscapes, cultural festivals as key attractions. He noted that events such as the Marigold, Coconut and Tribal festivals, have already brought recognition to Kuppam.

Cultural programmes, including Kangundi street plays and a Bhima-themed costume worn by the MLC, highlighted rural arts. A Food Festival and village stalls showcasing local cuisine and handicrafts by women received strong response. Srikanth thanked Tadekam Foundation and Kangundi Nature Adventure Society, adding that eco-tourism spots would be developed with Kangundi as the centre.