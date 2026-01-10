Khelo India funds will boost Rajamahendravaram as sports hub: MLA

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Rajamahendravaram Urban MLA Adireddy Srinivas on Thursday said the city, known as a cultural capital, is set to emerge as a major sports hub with the sanction of Khelo India funds.

Addressing the media, the MLA said the Centre sanctioned `13.76 crore under the Khelo India scheme for the construction of a multipurpose stadium in the city. He described the sanction as a historic achievement for the city and said the Centre and State governments had jointly given the youth and sportspersons an early Sankranti bonanza.

The MLA recalled his election promise and said he had assured the people that Rajamahendravaram would be developed into a sports capital. He said the sanction of funds marked the fulfilment of that commitment.

The MLA lauded MP Purandeswari for her efforts and said her consistent follow-up in Delhi played a crucial role in securing the funds.