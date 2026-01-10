Let’s share surplus water, skip conflicts: CM Naidu’s plea

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Making it clear that there will be no compromise in safeguarding the interests of Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has asserted that there will be no use of conflicts among riparian States on river water sharing.
Addressing a public meeting at Rayavaram village in East Godavari district on Friday, the Chief Minister said, “Every year, 3,000 TMC of water flows into the sea. Utilizing 200 TMC of this water won’t cause harm. Why should Andhra Pradesh and Telangana dispute over water that’s flowing into the sea anyway? If the Polavaram Irrigation Project is completed and rivers are interlinked, Telangana will also get a chance to utilize this water. We can achieve all this if we work together instead of engaging in conflicts. I don’t want any conflicts; the interests of the people are paramount.”
Naidu also underlined the need for mutual cooperation and understanding among the riparian States in river water sharing to utilise the available quantum in an optimum manner.
He alleged that former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lacked basic knowledge of irrigation, and unnecessarily created controversies, particularly over the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme.
“I am not here to politicise water issues or create regional conflicts. We irrigate Rayalaseema lands with Krishna water from Srisailam dam, and Godavari water from Polavaram project,” Naidu said.
He said all water-related issues should be resolved amicably to promote growth, highlighting his vision to transform Andhra Pradesh into a green hub.
AP has a ‘triple engine’ sarkar, asserts Naidu
He said the first phase of the Polavaram project would be completed by March 2027. Blaming the previous YSRCP regime for the project delay, he said Polavaram would have been completed by 2021 had the TDP retained power in 2019.
He accused Jagan of opposing the Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Scheme executed by him, which protected the entire Krishna delta by supplying water during the critical time. Highlighting the rapid growth achieved by Andhra Pradesh under the NDA rule in the last 18 months, he said, “There is a ‘triple engine sarkar’ in Andhra Pradesh. Myself, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Naidu averred.
He dismissed the allegations of Jagan against Capital Amaravati. Amaravati is on the banks of the Krishna River. Why should that be a problem, he asked, alleging that Jagan was unable to accept the progress of Amaravati.