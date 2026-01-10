Let’s share surplus water, skip conflicts: CM Naidu’s plea

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Making it clear that there will be no compromise in safeguarding the interests of Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has asserted that there will be no use of conflicts among riparian States on river water sharing.

Addressing a public meeting at Rayavaram village in East Godavari district on Friday, the Chief Minister said, “Every year, 3,000 TMC of water flows into the sea. Utilizing 200 TMC of this water won’t cause harm. Why should Andhra Pradesh and Telangana dispute over water that’s flowing into the sea anyway? If the Polavaram Irrigation Project is completed and rivers are interlinked, Telangana will also get a chance to utilize this water. We can achieve all this if we work together instead of engaging in conflicts. I don’t want any conflicts; the interests of the people are paramount.”

Naidu also underlined the need for mutual cooperation and understanding among the riparian States in river water sharing to utilise the available quantum in an optimum manner.

He alleged that former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lacked basic knowledge of irrigation, and unnecessarily created controversies, particularly over the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme.

“I am not here to politicise water issues or create regional conflicts. We irrigate Rayalaseema lands with Krishna water from Srisailam dam, and Godavari water from Polavaram project,” Naidu said.

He said all water-related issues should be resolved amicably to promote growth, highlighting his vision to transform Andhra Pradesh into a green hub.