Minister Lokesh: Same party rule must continue for growth

VIJAYAWADA: Mentioning that several industries shifted to neighbouring States with the previous YSRCP regime cancelling the Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh has underlined need for continuation of same party governments in States for sustained development. People need to be sensitised in this regard, he said.

Delivering the keynote address at ‘Public Policy Festival’ organised by Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics in Pune on Friday, Lokesh recalled that prestigious projects like Hitech City, Microsoft, ISB and several others were completed in Hyderabad, providing employment to lakhs of people because of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu becoming the Chief Minister for two consecutive terms in 1995 and 1999. The people should recognise the necessity for continuation of the same party government, Lokesh said.

The HRD and IT Minister said there are three reasons behind prominent companies like Google, ArcelorMittal, TCS and Cognizant queuing up to invest in Andhra Pradesh. They include Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s able leadership, Speed of Doing Business and the ‘double engine’ sarkar of NDA at the Centre and in the State, Lokesh said.

Informing that Quantum Valley is a passionate project of the Chief Minister, Lokesh said the first Quantum Valley in South India will be unveiled in Amaravati soon.