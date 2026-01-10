‘Realty sector reviving under NDA rule’

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) stated that the real estate sector is reviving strongly due to the construction-friendly measures taken by the coalition government. He inaugurated the 11th CREDAI Vijayawada Property Show on Friday at A Convention Centre, Vijayawada, as the chief guest and addressed the gathering.

He announced special offers for visitors to the CREDAI Property Show, being held for three days on January 9, 10, and 11. Visitors will receive coupons, and a daily lucky draw will award an attractive prize worth Rs1 lakh to the winner.

Additionally, those who book a property at the expo will get free registration, which he described as a bumper bonanza ahead of the festive season.

He further said the coalition government is extending full cooperation and necessary incentives to restore the real estate sector to its former glory. He alleged that during previous government, attempts to change Amaravati capital severely affected the real estate.

He criticised former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, stating that people no longer believe his false statements. He clarified that Amaravati is already located close to Vijayawada and Guntur and advised people to understand the facts.

The MP said Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is taking steps to develop a mega city by integrating Mangalagiri, Vijayawada, and Guntur, and recalled that the CM has a proven history of building three major cities.