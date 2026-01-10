Shared cattle shelters in pipeline to ease burden on farmers in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: In a major push to strengthen rural livelihoods, the State government is set to establish Community Animal Hostels (Mega Gokulams) aimed at providing shared shelter facilities to farmers who do not have individual cattle sheds. The initiative seeks to enhance milk production, ensure scientific livestock management and significantly reduce economic stress among rural households.

The Community Animal Hostels will be established across Andhra Pradesh under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), with technical support from the Animal Husbandry Department. The initiative is part of the government’s broader strategy to strengthen livestock infrastructure and promote a circular rural economy, particularly benefiting Women Self-Help Groups (SHGs), Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), Farmer Interest Groups (FIGs), Village Organisations (VOs) and other organised farmers’ collectives.

In the initial phase, one Community Animal Hostel will be set up in each Assembly constituency. Each hostel will be constructed at an estimated unit cost of Rs 10 lakh and will have the capacity to accommodate 20 to 24 cattle.

The hostels will be equipped with facilities for fodder production, water storage and scientific dung management, while a minimum of 0.50 acres of land will be required for each unit.

“In the first phase, around 157 Animal Hostels are being set up in all the rural constituencies (one per constituency) across the State. After that, the number of hostels will be extended. Construction will be carried out as per approved designs and technical specifications. Site selection will be done in coordination with the Animal Husbandry Department, following departmental norms and with the approval of the Gram Sabha. The works will be executed by MGNREGA staff,” said Vikram, Assistant Director, Department of Animal Husbandry (Head Office, Vijayawada), to TNIE.