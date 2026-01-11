Amaravati is the Capital, no ambiguity, asserts Minister Narayana

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister P Narayana on Saturday strongly countered YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy’s comments on the Amaravati Capital project, asserting that the coalition government led by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has ‘complete clarity’ on Amaravati as the State capital.

Speaking to the media at the Chief Minister’s camp office in Undavalli, Narayana demanded that YSRCP also state its position unambiguously. “For us, Amaravati is the Capital without any ambiguity. YSRCP should stop misleading people and come out with clarity,” he said.

Narayana accused YSRCP leaders of spreading misinformation and indulging in ‘false affection’ towards farmers, despite ignoring them while in power. He ridiculed their lack of understanding, saying they “do not know the difference between a river bed and a river basin” while making allegations.

He recalled that after bifurcation, YSRCP itself had agreed to Amaravati as the Capital, with Jagan Mohan Reddy supporting the allocation of 30,000 acres. Construction began in late 2017, but stalled when the government changed, leading to hardships for farmers and delays in development.