Amaravati is the Capital, no ambiguity, asserts Minister Narayana

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister P Narayana on Saturday strongly countered YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy’s comments on the Amaravati Capital project, asserting that the coalition government led by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has ‘complete clarity’ on Amaravati as the State capital.
Speaking to the media at the Chief Minister’s camp office in Undavalli, Narayana demanded that YSRCP also state its position unambiguously. “For us, Amaravati is the Capital without any ambiguity. YSRCP should stop misleading people and come out with clarity,” he said.
Narayana accused YSRCP leaders of spreading misinformation and indulging in ‘false affection’ towards farmers, despite ignoring them while in power. He ridiculed their lack of understanding, saying they “do not know the difference between a river bed and a river basin” while making allegations.
He recalled that after bifurcation, YSRCP itself had agreed to Amaravati as the Capital, with Jagan Mohan Reddy supporting the allocation of 30,000 acres. Construction began in late 2017, but stalled when the government changed, leading to hardships for farmers and delays in development.
The minister defended the TDP’s record, noting that transparent tenders have been issued for Amaravati works and that delays were largely due to the negligence of the previous government, which failed to clear contractors’ bills.
Committees of officials and engineers were later formed to resolve legal hurdles before restarting works. Though rains caused further delays, Narayana said roads, administrative buildings, and other infrastructure are now progressing rapidly. .
Explaining the design of the Secretariat, Narayana contrasted it with Telangana’s, which houses only ministers and officials. “In Amaravati, the Secretariat is being built to accommodate ministers, commissioners, department heads, and corporations all in one place.
This ensures governance is closer to the people,” he said. He credited Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s foresight in planning a world-class capital that integrates administration and public services.
He reiterated that Amaravati’s construction will be completed as planned, with smart industries being set up to generate employment.