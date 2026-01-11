Andhra CM Naidu backs new rural job scheme

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has underscored the importance of the newly introduced Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar Ajeevika Mission (Grameen), known as the VB G RAM G scheme, in creating employment opportunities for the poor while simultaneously building durable assets in villages.
He stressed that the scheme, brought in by the Centre last December to replace MGNREGA, must be implemented in a way that strengthens rural infrastructure without disrupting agricultural activities.
During a meeting at his camp office with BJP AP president Madhav and Jana Sena Minister Kandula Durgesh, the Chief Minister discussed the scope of the scheme and its potential benefits for the state.
Naidu pointed out that the new guidelines provide 25 additional days of employment compared to NREGA, while also ensuring that farmers’ work is not hindered.
He recalled that during the TDP’s earlier tenure, nearly 25,000 km of rural roads were constructed under NREGA. The G RAM G scheme, he said, now allows for additional works such as solar lighting systems, which will enhance village infrastructure.
Linking the scheme to the coalition government’s Swarnandhra-2047 vision, Naidu said that the programme would support the ten guiding principles set for AP’s growth .
He suggested integrating G RAM GI with other central schemes like Jal Jeevan Mission to ensure drinking water supply, and using it for projects such as schools, hospitals, community centers, plantations, and cattle shelters. He emphasised that village assemblies must approve the works to be undertaken, and all activities should be transparently recorded online.
Minister Kandula Durgesh highlighted that the scheme provides scope for water conservation projects, including check dams in rural and forest areas, which can improve groundwater levels and ensure water security.
He praised the Centre’s guidelines for preventing corruption and strengthening local institutions through joint participation of state and central governments.
BJP AP president Madhav noted that the scheme has been designed with strong safeguards against corruption, using advanced technologies like geo-referencing and biometric geo-spatial monitoring.
He assured that wage payments to rural workers will be timely, unlike delays seen in the past. Madhav added that by linking the scheme with PM Gati Shakti, the Centre aims to ensure that development benefits reach all sections of society.
Officials from the Panchayati Raj department briefed the Chief Minister on the scheme’s provisions, noting that several areas not covered under NREGA have now been included.