Andhra CM Naidu backs new rural job scheme

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has underscored the importance of the newly introduced Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar Ajeevika Mission (Grameen), known as the VB G RAM G scheme, in creating employment opportunities for the poor while simultaneously building durable assets in villages.

He stressed that the scheme, brought in by the Centre last December to replace MGNREGA, must be implemented in a way that strengthens rural infrastructure without disrupting agricultural activities.

During a meeting at his camp office with BJP AP president Madhav and Jana Sena Minister Kandula Durgesh, the Chief Minister discussed the scope of the scheme and its potential benefits for the state.

Naidu pointed out that the new guidelines provide 25 additional days of employment compared to NREGA, while also ensuring that farmers’ work is not hindered.

He recalled that during the TDP’s earlier tenure, nearly 25,000 km of rural roads were constructed under NREGA. The G RAM G scheme, he said, now allows for additional works such as solar lighting systems, which will enhance village infrastructure.

Linking the scheme to the coalition government’s Swarnandhra-2047 vision, Naidu said that the programme would support the ten guiding principles set for AP’s growth .