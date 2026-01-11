Bhuvaneswari bags IDA’s prestigious Outstanding Dairy Professional Award

TIRUPATI: Nara Bhuvaneswari, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of Heritage Foods Limited, has been honoured with the prestigious Outstanding Dairy Professional Award 2025 (Andhra Pradesh) by the Indian Dairy Association (IDA) South Zone in recognition of her leadership and outstanding contribution to the development of the dairy industry and farmer empowerment.

The association presented the award during the inaugural session of the Southern Dairy and Food Conclave 2026 held on January 9 at the Calicut Trade Centre, Verghese Kurien Nagar, Kozhikode, Kerala.

Minister for Animal Husbandry J Chinchu Rani of the Kerala government presented the award in the presence of Minister for Milk and Dairy Development T Mano Thangaraj of the Tamil Nadu government and Minister for Agriculture, Cooperation, Marketing, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries Kinjarapu Atchannaidu of the Andhra Pradesh government.

Under her leadership, Heritage Foods has focused on sustainable dairy growth, strengthening farmer ecosystems.