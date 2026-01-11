Celebrate Bhogi in eco-friendly way: PCB chief Krishnayya

VIJAYAWADA: Bhogi is a festival of joy, tradition, and sharing happiness. Let us celebrate this festival in an eco-friendly manner by protecting the environment and by not throwing hazardous waste into Bhogi bonfires, appealed P Krishnayya, Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB), to the people of the State.

During the winter season, dust particles generally remain suspended in the air in the form of smog, which to some extent, harms public health.

In addition to this, the burning of Bhogi bonfires and waste leads to increased air pollution, further deteriorating air quality.

Many people, knowingly or unknowingly, throw tyres, plastic items, flex banners, painted furniture, and electronic waste (e-waste) into the fires during the festival.

When such materials are burnt, toxic pollutants such as dioxins, furans, carbon monoxide, sulphur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, lead, cadmium, and mercury are released into air.

These toxic emissions pose serious health risks to people of all age groups. They can cause or aggravate lung-related diseases, respiratory problems, asthma and allergies, eye irritation, nose and throat itching, heart-related ailments, and, in the long run, even increase the risk of cancer.

These harmful gases not only severely pollute the air and reduce its quality but also disturb the environmental balance.

Therefore, Krishnayya urged the public not to burn plastic, rubber, electronic waste, or chemically coated materials in Bhogi fires, and to use only dry leaves, firewood, or agricultural residues to celebrate the festival.

He also advised people not to burn old household waste on the roads, but to hand it over to municipal garbage collection vehicles and cooperate with municipal staff.

He appealed to the people to ensure that the joy of the festival does not come at the cost of health and the environment, and called upon everyone to act responsibly for clean air and a healthy life. Through such preventive measures, air pollution can be reduced while protecting public health and the environment, he said.