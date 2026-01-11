CM Naidu criticises Jagan's remarks on Amaravati, stresses importance of riverbank capitals

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has launched a scathing attack on former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his adverse remarks on Capital Amaravati.
In an informal interaction with mediapersons at the TDP headquarters on Saturday, Naidu said many major cities not only in India, but across the globe, are located on the river banks. “If Jagan understood civilisation, he would not indulge in false propaganda against Amaravati,” he said, advising the ex-CM to study the origins of Indus Valley civilisation.
Naidu alleged that YSRCP leaders were speaking against Amaravati without knowing the difference between a riverbed and a river basin. While asserting that there will be no compromise on AP’s rights on river water, he reiterated that there should be no conflict with regard to water sharing between two Telugu States.
‘Water disputes will hit Telugu people’s cause’
He also sought to know why objections are being raised on the proposed Polavaram-Nallamalasagar project, when the State did not object to Kaleshwaram project taken up by Telangana.
Disputes over river water sharing would ultimately harm the interests of Telugu people, Naidu said, emphasising the need for cooperation between the two States. “Utilisation of surplus water will lead to all-round prosperity,” he asserted.
Highlighting the benefits of Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Scheme, he said it led to development of horticulture in Rayalaseema. “Horticulture has expanded in Rayalaseema due to efficient utilisation of water. AP currently ranks first in the country in horticulture. The State aims to achieve the top position globally within the next 10 years,” he said.
With regard to the RLIS, Naidu said it was halted in 2020 due to selfish political interests of the previous regime. Bills amounting to Rs 900 crore were raised though only earthworks were carried out, he pointed out.