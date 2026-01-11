CM Naidu criticises Jagan's remarks on Amaravati, stresses importance of riverbank capitals

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has launched a scathing attack on former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his adverse remarks on Capital Amaravati.

In an informal interaction with mediapersons at the TDP headquarters on Saturday, Naidu said many major cities not only in India, but across the globe, are located on the river banks. “If Jagan understood civilisation, he would not indulge in false propaganda against Amaravati,” he said, advising the ex-CM to study the origins of Indus Valley civilisation.

Naidu alleged that YSRCP leaders were speaking against Amaravati without knowing the difference between a riverbed and a river basin. While asserting that there will be no compromise on AP’s rights on river water, he reiterated that there should be no conflict with regard to water sharing between two Telugu States.