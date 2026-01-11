CM Naidu lauds Siddhartha Academy's role in transforming Vijayawada into an educational hub

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu participated in the golden jubilee celebrations of PB Siddhartha Academy of Educational Institutions (Vijayawada) and praised the academy for its remarkable contribution to education and social development in Andhra Pradesh.
Addressing the gathering on Saturday, the Chief Minister said Siddhartha Academy has earned recognition as one of the best educational institutions in AP by shaping the future of lakhs of students.
He said the institution played a key role in transforming Vijayawada into an educational hub and described it as his good fortune to attend both the silver jubilee and golden jubilee celebrations of the academy.
He noted that Siddhartha Academy is running 18 colleges, offering courses in engineering, medicine, law, B.Ed, hotel management and pharmacy, and is educating around 28,000 students.
Congratulating the management, he said the institution has been continuously working for students’ holistic development. The CM assured that the government would extend full support if Siddhartha Academy establishes an AgriTech college. He said the government is focusing on strengthening moral values among students and is conducting mega parent-teacher meetings twice a year to bring parents, teachers and students together.
Highlighting the State’s future vision, Chandrababu Naidu said AP is promoting AI and quantum technologies, after encouraging the IT sector.
He announced that a quantum computer will become operational from Amaravati within six months, along with courses on quantum algorithms. He said a Google data centre with an investment of 15 billion dollars is coming up in Visakhapatnam.
The CM reaffirmed the government’s commitment to building Amaravati as a world-class, best livable capital city, stating that development cannot be stopped.
Reiterating the government’s commitment to the capital city, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said that Amaravati is being developed as a world-class capital that will be admired globally.
He remarked that some people are unable to digest the rapid pace of construction and are harbouring dreams of stopping Amaravati’s development.
He dismissed allegations that Amaravati lies in a river catchment area and challenged critics to explain the locations of cities such as Rajamahendravaram, Visakhapatnam, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi and London.
“Civilisations have always flourished wherever there is water. Those who fail to understand this basic truth are indulging in politics,” he said.
The Chief Minister stated that Amaravati has been sanctified as a people’s capital with sacred water and soil, and asserted that its progress is unstoppable. He said Vijayawada, Guntur, Mangalagiri and Amaravati will together merge into a single integrated region and evolve into one of the best livable cities in the country.
Chandrababu Naidu further said the State government is working with a long-term vision in alignment with Viksit Bharat, aiming to achieve the goal of Swarnandhra by 2047, contributing to a developed India where Andhra Pradesh and the Telugu community will achieve global prominence.