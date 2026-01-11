CM Naidu lauds Siddhartha Academy's role in transforming Vijayawada into an educational hub

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu participated in the golden jubilee celebrations of PB Siddhartha Academy of Educational Institutions (Vijayawada) and praised the academy for its remarkable contribution to education and social development in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the gathering on Saturday, the Chief Minister said Siddhartha Academy has earned recognition as one of the best educational institutions in AP by shaping the future of lakhs of students.

He said the institution played a key role in transforming Vijayawada into an educational hub and described it as his good fortune to attend both the silver jubilee and golden jubilee celebrations of the academy.

He noted that Siddhartha Academy is running 18 colleges, offering courses in engineering, medicine, law, B.Ed, hotel management and pharmacy, and is educating around 28,000 students.

Congratulating the management, he said the institution has been continuously working for students’ holistic development. The CM assured that the government would extend full support if Siddhartha Academy establishes an AgriTech college. He said the government is focusing on strengthening moral values among students and is conducting mega parent-teacher meetings twice a year to bring parents, teachers and students together.

Highlighting the State’s future vision, Chandrababu Naidu said AP is promoting AI and quantum technologies, after encouraging the IT sector.

He announced that a quantum computer will become operational from Amaravati within six months, along with courses on quantum algorithms. He said a Google data centre with an investment of 15 billion dollars is coming up in Visakhapatnam.