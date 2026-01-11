LG’s Rs 5,000 crore plant in Sri City mirrors speed of Andhra projects: Minister Nara Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh’s emphasis on speed, execution and investor confidence was powerfully underlined as Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh showcased the rapid transformation of LG Electronics’ Rs 5,000 crore manufacturing facility at Sri City, achieved in just seven months since land hand-over in May 2025.

Taking to social media, Lokesh drew attention to the pace and scale of progress at the project site, calling it a clear example of Andhra Pradesh’s ‘Speed of Doing Business’ in action. In his post on ‘X’, the Minister said, “From land hand-over in May ‘25 to remarkable progress today - LG Electronics’ Rs 5,000 crore world-class manufacturing facility in Sri City is moving at speed & scale!” He noted that the project reflects the State’s ability to move swiftly from approvals to execution while maintaining quality and global standards.

The Minister further highlighted that the facility, spread over 247 acres, will be LG Electronics’ third manufacturing plant in India and will produce refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines and key components. Quoting his post, Lokesh said the project will play a critical role in ‘strengthening Andhra Pradesh’s manufacturing ecosystem and creating thousands of jobs,’ reinforcing the State’s focus on employment-led industrial growth.

As per the Minister’s post, commercial production at the Sri City facility is planned to begin by the end of 2026, with phased expansion continuing through 2029. This phased approach is expected to align capacity growth with market demand while steadily expanding employment.