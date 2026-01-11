Non-veg prices sizzle ahead of Sankranti in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: With the Sankranti festival around the corner, prices of non-vegetarian food items have skyrocketed across Andhra Pradesh, driven by festive demand, extended holidays, and large-scale movement of people to their native places.

Chicken, country chicken, mutton, and seafood, primarily crabs have all witnessed steep hikes, underlining robust festive demand amid lively market activity.

Among all non-vegetarian items, crab has emerged as the most sought-after delicacy this Sankranti season. Fish markets and fishing harbours across coastal districts, including Krishna, Guntur, West Godavari, East Godavari, Nellore, and Visakhapatnam, are witnessing huge crowds from early morning hours. Traders say demand for crab has reached peak levels as many families consider it a traditional festive dish due to its rich taste.

Small crabs, which were earlier sold at around Rs 250 per kg, are now available at nearly Rs 500, and that too only on advance booking. Large-sized crabs, usually weighing three to four pieces per kilogram, are being sold in the range of Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,200 per kg.

Premium varieties are fetching even higher prices, with rates touching Rs 2,000 per kg. In some markets, select crabs are being sold for as high as Rs 2,000 per piece for breeding purposes, further pushing up overall crab prices.