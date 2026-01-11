Non-veg prices sizzle ahead of Sankranti in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: With the Sankranti festival around the corner, prices of non-vegetarian food items have skyrocketed across Andhra Pradesh, driven by festive demand, extended holidays, and large-scale movement of people to their native places.
Chicken, country chicken, mutton, and seafood, primarily crabs have all witnessed steep hikes, underlining robust festive demand amid lively market activity.
Among all non-vegetarian items, crab has emerged as the most sought-after delicacy this Sankranti season. Fish markets and fishing harbours across coastal districts, including Krishna, Guntur, West Godavari, East Godavari, Nellore, and Visakhapatnam, are witnessing huge crowds from early morning hours. Traders say demand for crab has reached peak levels as many families consider it a traditional festive dish due to its rich taste.
Small crabs, which were earlier sold at around Rs 250 per kg, are now available at nearly Rs 500, and that too only on advance booking. Large-sized crabs, usually weighing three to four pieces per kilogram, are being sold in the range of Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,200 per kg.
Premium varieties are fetching even higher prices, with rates touching Rs 2,000 per kg. In some markets, select crabs are being sold for as high as Rs 2,000 per piece for breeding purposes, further pushing up overall crab prices.
Apart from crab, prices of other seafood items such as prawns and fish have also risen significantly.
On the other hand, poultry and meat markets are witnessing an unprecedented surge this Sankranti, as chicken has become one of the staple foods for festive feasts across Andhra Pradesh.
Broiler chicken prices have crossed Rs 300 per kg in major cities, while rural markets are recording rates close to Rs 300. Skinless and boneless are priced at 350, 450 respectively.
Country chicken, traditionally considered a delicacy during festivals, is being sold at premium prices depending on availability. Mutton prices have also risen sharply, adding to the culinary excitement of the season and making non-vegetarian feasts a central part of Sankranti celebrations.
“We usually sell about 100 kg of chicken daily, which rises to around 200 kg on Sundays. However, during this long Sankranti season, we have already received 200 kg chicken orders for Sunday (Jan 10) and another 500 kg for the next four days. In view of this, we are transporting a large number of broiler chickens from Tadepalligudem,” stated a vendor from Bhaskar Chicken Centre, Machilipatnam.
Traders attribute the sustained price rise to the unusually long Sankranti season this year.