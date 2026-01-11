ONGC successfully caps Konaseema well blowout in record time

AMALAPURAM: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) crisis management experts on Saturday successfully controlled the flames at the Mori-5 well in Malikipuram mandal of Konaseema district after five days of continuous operations following a blowout on January 5.

The blowout occurred while contractor M/s Deep Industries Limited was re-drilling the well. The site is near Lakkavaram village, and authorities evacuated Chintalapalli, Gubbalavari Palem, Bathilanka and Irusumanda villages within a one-kilometre radius as a precaution.

Continuous water and mud spraying gradually sealed the blowout well, bringing relief to district authorities and residents of the five villages. ONGC officials said the company capped the well in a record five days, describing it as a major achievement in blowout response and operational excellence.

ONGC officials said the corporation immediately activated its in-house crisis management team and deployed specialised manpower and equipment to contain the fire.

The officials expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the State and district administrations and the local community for their cooperation, which ensured a safe and timely resolution.