ONGC successfully caps Konaseema well blowout in record time

AMALAPURAM: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) crisis management experts on Saturday successfully controlled the flames at the Mori-5 well in Malikipuram mandal of Konaseema district after five days of continuous operations following a blowout on January 5.
The blowout occurred while contractor M/s Deep Industries Limited was re-drilling the well. The site is near Lakkavaram village, and authorities evacuated Chintalapalli, Gubbalavari Palem, Bathilanka and Irusumanda villages within a one-kilometre radius as a precaution.
Continuous water and mud spraying gradually sealed the blowout well, bringing relief to district authorities and residents of the five villages. ONGC officials said the company capped the well in a record five days, describing it as a major achievement in blowout response and operational excellence.
ONGC officials said the corporation immediately activated its in-house crisis management team and deployed specialised manpower and equipment to contain the fire.
The officials expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the State and district administrations and the local community for their cooperation, which ensured a safe and timely resolution.
ONGC officials said the well will be permanently closed by capping. Though earlier estimates projected seven days for completion, the team concluded operations two days ahead of schedule.
The officials said the well will be filled with mud to prevent any recurrence and will then be handed over to the leaseholder, Deep Industries Private Limited.
General Secretary Suresh Kumar of the ONGC Petroleum Employees Union said the team contained the blowout flames ahead of the announced schedule.
He credited the support of Amalapuram MP Harish Madhur and MLA Deva Varaprasad for the successful operation, which was completed without any human loss. He said ONGC officers and staff worked tirelessly for five days to prevent damage.
Harish Madhur appreciated the ONGC expert team and district authorities for their coordinated response.
He said effective communication with affected villagers helped prevent loss of life and property and also thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for support during the operation.