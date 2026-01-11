Serve in tribal areas one day a month: Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan to doctors

KAKINADA: One day a month, doctors must provide their services voluntarily for the good of society in rural and tribal areas, suggested Pawan Kalyan, Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh.

He attended Rangaraya Medical College (RMC) along with Rajya Sabha MP Sana Satish Babu, MLC Karri Padmashree, Government Whip P Hari Prasad, former Minister Kamineni Srinivas, MLAs, and various corporations’ chairmen to lay the foundation stone for a new administrative building on the RMC premises.

Speaking on the occasion, he stated that through better services, every doctor must support a healthy society. He added that Rangaraya Medical College (RMC) is a prestigious institution in the state because it produces many doctors.

“Doctors are equal to gods; that is why they are called Vaidyo Narayano Hari,” he said. “Parents give birth, but doctors grant a second life through their heartfelt services.”

After the event, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan laid the foundation stone for the new administration building. The programme was held behind RMC’s old administration building, a heritage structure that authorities are preserving.

Pawan Kalyan appreciated the Rangaraya Medical College Old Students’ Association (RAMCOSA) members for coming forward to construct the building with their funds of Rs.10.11 Cr.