Yanamala questions YSRCP chief Jagan’s prolonged stay in Bengaluru

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Politburo member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has launched a scathing attack on YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief Jagan Mohan Reddy, questioning his continued stay in Bengaluru and alleging that it serves as a ‘back office’ for political conspiracies in Andhra Pradesh.

Yanamala claimed that Jagan has shifted his ‘ill-gotten wealth’ to the Yelahanka Palace in Bengaluru, which he described as the hub of corrupt activities.

“Bengaluru is neither Jagan’s birthplace nor his constituency. It is not his party headquarters, nor even his Hyderabad residence at Lotus Pond. Why then is he camping in Bengaluru?” Yanamala asked.

He alleged that even during the tenure of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, Jagan used Bengaluru as a base to hatch conspiracies and engage in questionable dealings. “It was from the Bengaluru Palace that several corrupt activities were carried out, leading to a sudden rise in Jagan’s assets,” Yanamala charged.

Citing the latest report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), Yanamala said the assets of Jagan and other key YSRCP leaders have grown by nearly 600 percent in just five years. He accused them of amassing wealth through corruption while suppressing the poor and undermining democratic values.

“Jagan and YSRCP leaders are moving from the neo-rich club into the world’s super-rich club, thanks to the corruption-driven wealth they accumulated,” Yanamala remarked. He further alleged that companies like Jagati Publications and Bharathi Cements are “products of Jagan’s corrupt empire.”