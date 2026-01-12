Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu pats Vizag cops for swift action in assault case

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has commended the Visakhapatnam city police for swiftly cracking the recent case involving an attack on a woman and taking the accused into custody.

Two days ago, a woman, Vijayadurga, reported on social media that she was assaulted and verbally abused by a man at Jagadamba Centre in Visakhapatnam. Acting immediately on the complaint, the police identified and detained the suspect. Preliminary investigation revealed that the man was suffering from mental health issues.

The victim expressed satisfaction with the police response, noting that they acted promptly even without clear identification details of the accused. She later visited the police station and confirmed that the man was mentally unstable. She requested that he be admitted to a psychiatric hospital and urged the authorities not to pursue legal action against him.

In a press release issued on Sunday, the Chief Minister praised the police for their efficiency, stating that the incident reflected the strong law and order situation in Visakhapatnam.

He emphasised that the Andhra Pradesh Police Department remains committed to public safety and highlighted that Visakhapatnam ranks first in the country in women’s protection. The Chief Minister directed senior police officials to remain vigilant to prevent such incidents in the future.

At the same time, he cautioned against attempts to politicise such incidents or malign the government. He instructed officials to take strict action against those trying to tarnish Visakhapatnam’s brand image.