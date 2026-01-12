Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu to review GSDP, Vision 2047 today

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will hold a meeting with ministers and secretaries at the Secretariat on Monday from 10.30 am to 2.00 pm. District Collectors will attend the meeting virtually.

During the session, officials will make presentations on the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and the ten guiding principles of Vision 2047.

The Chief Minister will later review key areas such as revenue generation, Centrally Sponsored Schemes, projects under the public-private partnership model, investments, file clearances, online services and initiatives linked to WhatsApp governance.

Special focus will be on the Revenue Department, including the distribution of Pattadar Passbooks, land surveys, grievance redressal, and registration services.

The CM will also discuss the recently introduced VB-G-RAM-G scheme with ministers and officials. Later, he will travel to his native village, Naravaripalle, to take part in Sankranti celebrations.