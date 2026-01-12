Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan receives global honour in Japanese sword art

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has achieved a rare international honour with his formal induction into Kenjutsu, the ancient Japanese art of swordsmanship. The recognition marks global acknowledgment of his more than three decades of disciplined training, research and dedication to martial arts.
Pawan Kalyan’s journey in martial arts began long before his entry into cinema and politics. During his early years in Chennai, he underwent rigorous training in karate and allied disciplines, later deepening his study of Japanese Samurai martial traditions with exceptional commitment and philosophical understanding.
His passion for martial arts has also been reflected in cinema through films such as Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi, Thammudu, Khushi, Annavaram and OG, where he introduced authentic combat disciplines to mainstream Indian audiences.
In recognition of his sustained contribution, Pawan Kalyan has been awarded the prestigious Fifth Dan (5th Dan) by the Sogo Budo Kanri Kai. He is also the first Telugu-speaking individual inducted into the Takeda Shingen Clan under the lineage of Soke Muramatsu Sensei outside Japan. Additionally, he was honoured by the Golden Dragons organisation with the title “Tiger of Martial Arts.”
Trained under eminent Budo authority Hanshi Professor Dr. Siddiq Mahmoodi, Pawan Kalyan also attained advanced proficiency in Kendo.
His Kenjutsu induction stands as recognition of a lifelong pursuit rooted in discipline, humility and continuous learning.
On the other hand, Minister Kandula Durgesh congratulated Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan on receiving a rare global honour in the field of martial arts. He expressed happiness over Pawan Kalyan being conferred the prestigious “Tiger of Martial Arts” title by Japan’s Golden Dragon organisation, in recognition of over three decades of disciplined training.