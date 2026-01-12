Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan receives global honour in Japanese sword art

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has achieved a rare international honour with his formal induction into Kenjutsu, the ancient Japanese art of swordsmanship. The recognition marks global acknowledgment of his more than three decades of disciplined training, research and dedication to martial arts.

Pawan Kalyan’s journey in martial arts began long before his entry into cinema and politics. During his early years in Chennai, he underwent rigorous training in karate and allied disciplines, later deepening his study of Japanese Samurai martial traditions with exceptional commitment and philosophical understanding.

His passion for martial arts has also been reflected in cinema through films such as Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi, Thammudu, Khushi, Annavaram and OG, where he introduced authentic combat disciplines to mainstream Indian audiences.