Andhra Pradesh Minister Nimmala says State has right to use surplus Godavari water

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu has strongly defended the State’s right to utilise a portion of the surplus Godavari water that otherwise flows waste into the sea.
Speaking ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on the Polavaram–Banakacherla/Nallamala Sagar link project, the Minister questioned the objections raised by the neighbouring State of Telangana. “When nearly 3,000 TMC of Godavari water merges into the ocean every year, what is wrong if Andhra Pradesh proposes to use just 200 TMC?” he asked.
Ramanaidu expressed disappointment that while Andhra Pradesh had extended a hand of cooperation to the neighbouring Telugu State, it had approached the court in a manner that could cause injustice to AP.
On Sunday, the Water Resources Minister held a video conference with irrigation officials and members of the legal team to review the case strategy. He directed senior officials to provide all relevant records to the legal counsel and ensure that strong arguments are placed before the court.
Clarifying the project details, Ramanaidu said the proposal is to divert only a small portion of floodwater — 200 TMC out of nearly 3,000 TMC that otherwise flows into the sea — without affecting the rights of other States. He recalled that under the Godavari Water Disputes Tribunal (GWDT) Award, Andhra Pradesh, being the downstream State, has the right to utilise the remaining water.
He said the main objective of the project is to transfer surplus water to Rayalaseema and make the drought-prone region fertile. A feasibility report has already been submitted to the Centre, and changes are being made as per the suggestions received. He also made it clear that tenders related to the DPR are only preparatory steps, and the project will be taken up strictly after obtaining all legal clearances.
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi is representing AP in the Supreme Court, along with advocate Jaideep Gupta. The video conference was attended by Irrigation Spl Secy Saiprasad, Advisor Venkateswara Rao, Engineer-in-Chief Narasimha Murthy, legal experts, and senior inter-State irrigation officials.