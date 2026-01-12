Andhra Pradesh Minister Nimmala says State has right to use surplus Godavari water

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu has strongly defended the State’s right to utilise a portion of the surplus Godavari water that otherwise flows waste into the sea.

Speaking ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on the Polavaram–Banakacherla/Nallamala Sagar link project, the Minister questioned the objections raised by the neighbouring State of Telangana. “When nearly 3,000 TMC of Godavari water merges into the ocean every year, what is wrong if Andhra Pradesh proposes to use just 200 TMC?” he asked.

Ramanaidu expressed disappointment that while Andhra Pradesh had extended a hand of cooperation to the neighbouring Telugu State, it had approached the court in a manner that could cause injustice to AP.

On Sunday, the Water Resources Minister held a video conference with irrigation officials and members of the legal team to review the case strategy. He directed senior officials to provide all relevant records to the legal counsel and ensure that strong arguments are placed before the court.