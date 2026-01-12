Andhra Pradesh records over 26% groundwater samples with high RSC levels

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh has recorded 26.87 per cent of groundwater samples with Residual Sodium Carbonate (RSC) levels above the permissible limit of 2.5 meq/L (milliequivalents per liter), according to the Annual Ground Water Report 2025 released by the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

The State’s percentage is higher than the national average of 11.27 per cent, placing it among the most affected States along with Delhi at 51.11 per cent, and Uttarakhand at 41.94 per cent. The report evaluates groundwater quality, seasonal changes and irrigation suitability.

According to the report, while monsoon recharge improved water quality parameters in several locations, an almost equal number of sites recorded deterioration, highlighting the strong influence of local aquifer conditions, and contamination sources.

Nationally, the assessment found that groundwater remains largely suitable for irrigation. About 94.3 per cent of samples fell under the “excellent” category for Sodium Adsorption Ratio (SAR < 10), and 98.9 per cent of samples recorded SAR < 26, indicating low alkali hazard for most regions. Only 1.11 per cent exceeded the permissible SAR limit, with higher values noted in Bihar, Delhi and Rajasthan.

In Andhra Pradesh, a total of 1,135 samples were analysed, of which 111 recorded electrical conductivity above 3,000 µS/cm, accounting for 9.78 per cent. The report also found that 275 samples exceeded the permissible nitrate limit of 45 mg/L, while 102 samples crossed the fluoride limit of 1.5 mg/L, representing 8.99 per cent of the total.