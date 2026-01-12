BJYM holds 5K run in Vijayawada to mark birthday of Vivekananda

VIJAYAWADA: A five-kilometre youth marathon organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) was held in Vijayawada on Sunday to commemorate Swami Vivekananda Jayanti. Medical and Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav flagged off the event and joined the run, inspiring participants with his presence.

Earlier, Yadav paid floral tributes to Vivekananda’s statue at Raghavaiah Park. He ran alongside participants, interacted cheerfully, and encouraged the adoption of a healthy lifestyle. Prizes were later awarded to the top three winners.

Addressing the gathering, Yadav said youth power forms the foundation of New India, noting that nearly 65 per cent of the population is under 35. Quoting Vivekananda, he emphasised that young people remain the driving force behind national transformation.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for empowering youth through initiatives such as Make in India and Startup India, which have spurred thousands of startups.

Highlighting India’s scientific achievements, including the Moon’s south pole landing, he said young scientists are strengthening India’s global position. Yadav urged youth to actively contribute to building Viksit Bharat by 2047.