Guntur Collector reviews arrangements for revenue clinics, PGPRS

VIJAYAWADA: Guntur District Collector A Tamim Ansaria on Sunday inspected preparations for the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGPRS) and the Revenue Clinics at the SR Sankaran Conference Hall.

She said the clinics are intended to provide speedy solutions to revenue-related issues faced by people across the district. The Collector explained that during the Revenue Clinic scheduled for Monday, all mandal tahsildars, the Guntur Revenue Divisional Officer and the Tenali Sub-Collector will attend with village-level records.

Mandal-wise counters have been arranged to receive petitions directly from the public. Depending on the nature of the grievance, officials will take immediate action wherever possible, while unresolved issues will be addressed through action plans to ensure resolution within a week.

He detailed that the clinics will cover matters such as new D-patta grants, inclusion of patta holders’ names in records, removal of encroachments, deletion of prohibited lands, and applications for house site pattas. They will also address land acquisition problems, urban land ceiling matters, SC/ST atrocity compensation, civil supplies grievances, caste, birth and death certificates, and other Mee Seva services.