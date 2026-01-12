Key milestone: Andhra Pradesh highway project sets multiple guinness records

VIJAYAWADA: In a landmark achievement for India’s infrastructure sector, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), through M/s Rajpath Infracon Pvt. Ltd., has successfully achieved multiple Guinness World Records for continuous laying of Bituminous Concrete on the Bengaluru–Kadapa–Vijayawada (BKV) Economic Corridor (NH-544G) near Puttaparthi.
On January 6, 2026, two Guinness World Records were created for the longest continuous laying of Bituminous Concrete — 28.896 lane km in 24 hours — and the highest quantity of Bituminous Concrete laid continuously — 10,655 metric tonnes in 24 hours. These records are the first of their kind globally under a six-lane highway project.
Building on this historic momentum, two more Guinness World Records were successfully achieved between January 5 & 11, 2026. These include the largest quantity of Bituminous Concrete laid continuously — 57,500 metric tonnes—and the longest continuous stretch of Bituminous Concrete paving—156 lane kilometres, surpassing the previous world record of 84.4 lane kilometres.
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu acknowledged the visionary support of the Central Government in advancing India’s highway infrastructure. The meticulous execution, involving advanced machinery, rigorous quality checks, and collaboration with institutions such as IIT Bombay, reflects India’s engineering excellence and commitment to world-class development.
Upon completion in February 2027, the 343-km BKV Economic Corridor will establish a high-speed, access-controlled link between Bengaluru and Vijayawada, significantly strengthening connectivity within Andhra Pradesh by linking the Rayalaseema region to the Coastal and Northern regions. The project will reduce travel distance by 100 km and cut travel time by 4 hours, stimulating economic growth, trade, and tourism along its route.
The Chief Minister has lauded this extraordinary achievement and congratulated the National Highways Authority of India, the State officials, and M/s Rajpath Infracon Pvt. Ltd. for their exemplary execution, technical excellence, and commitment to quality. The Chief Minister stated that these world records stand as a testament to India’s engineering capabilities and Andhra Pradesh’s growing prominence in world-class infrastructure development.
“This extraordinary achievement reflects the spirit of New India – quick, ambitious, and world-class. We thank the Central Government for its steadfast support and look forward to more such milestones in nation-building,” the CM said.
He also expressed appreciation for all officials, engineers, and workers whose relentless efforts made this milestone possible, reinforcing AP’s role in India’s infrastructure transformation.