Key milestone: Andhra Pradesh highway project sets multiple guinness records

VIJAYAWADA: In a landmark achievement for India’s infrastructure sector, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), through M/s Rajpath Infracon Pvt. Ltd., has successfully achieved multiple Guinness World Records for continuous laying of Bituminous Concrete on the Bengaluru–Kadapa–Vijayawada (BKV) Economic Corridor (NH-544G) near Puttaparthi.

On January 6, 2026, two Guinness World Records were created for the longest continuous laying of Bituminous Concrete — 28.896 lane km in 24 hours — and the highest quantity of Bituminous Concrete laid continuously — 10,655 metric tonnes in 24 hours. These records are the first of their kind globally under a six-lane highway project.

Building on this historic momentum, two more Guinness World Records were successfully achieved between January 5 & 11, 2026. These include the largest quantity of Bituminous Concrete laid continuously — 57,500 metric tonnes—and the longest continuous stretch of Bituminous Concrete paving—156 lane kilometres, surpassing the previous world record of 84.4 lane kilometres.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu acknowledged the visionary support of the Central Government in advancing India’s highway infrastructure. The meticulous execution, involving advanced machinery, rigorous quality checks, and collaboration with institutions such as IIT Bombay, reflects India’s engineering excellence and commitment to world-class development.