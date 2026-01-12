PM Modi must clarify Trump’s claims: CPM

VIJAYAWADA: CPM Politburo member BV Raghavulu said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence over repeated disparaging comments by US President Donald Trump was shameful and amounted to an insult to India’s sovereignty and self-respect.

Addressing a press conference in Vijayawada on Sunday, he said that while Trump claimed to have stopped a war between India and Pakistan, Modi had asserted that India achieved a decisive victory over Pakistan. Raghavulu said the Prime Minister must clarify which version was true.

He further alleged that Trump had instigated conflicts across the world, citing Palestine, Iran, Yemen, Venezuela and Latin America. He remarked that instead of a Nobel Prize, Trump deserved a “Big Bully Prize”.

On State issues, Raghavulu said making Amaravati’s capital status controversial was meaningless. He urged Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to accept Amaravati as the capital and focus on development rather than disputes.

He reiterated the CPM’s opposition to land pooling, describing the second phase as unjust and driven by real estate interests.