Proposals for Andhra Pradesh HC bench in Kurnool sent to Centre: Minister Bharath

KURNOOL: Minister for Industries, Commerce and Food Processing TG Bharath said proposals have been sent for the establishment of a High Court bench in Kurnool. He asserted that the government is committed to setting up the bench to strengthen the judicial system, and address long-pending demands of advocates and the public in the Rayalaseema region.

Speaking at Sankranti celebrations organised by Kurnool advocates at Narasimha Reddy Nagar on Sunday, Bharath said efforts are underway to resolve issues faced by advocates, and ensure better infrastructure for the legal fraternity.

He revealed that proposals have been forwarded for setting up the bench at A, B and C camps in Kurnool. Along with the bench, a new Collectorate building would also be constructed, he added.

Referring to recent incidents at the Tirumala hill shrine, the minister alleged that a conspiracy hatched by YSRCP leaders involving liquor bottle claims had been exposed. He warned that strict action would be taken against anyone indulging in such acts in the future.