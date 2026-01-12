Sankranti influx clogs Andhra Pradesh highways, chokes toll plazas

VIJAYAWADA: Highways were clogged and toll plazas choked as the Sankranti influx peaked on Sunday, pushing transport systems across Andhra Pradesh to the brink despite round-the-clock special services, and enhanced traffic management measures.

APSRTC bus stations in Vijayawada, Guntur, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati witnessed heavy crowds from the early hours of the day with passengers waiting for hours to board buses to their native villages.

The passenger rush was particularly intense on routes connecting Krishna, twin Godavari, and North Andhra districts, reflecting the large-scale movement of people returning home for the harvest festival.

To cope with the passenger rush, APSRTC has deployed a total of 8,432 special bus services for Sankranti. Of the total, 6,000 bus services have been confined to intra-state routes, catering to demand within AP, while 2,432 buses have been deployed on inter-State corridors linking the State with Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai.

Despite the expanded RTC bus services, demand has remained high on peak days, forcing many passengers to explore private transport. To meet the festive rush, RTC is operating special bus services from January 8 to 14. During the first week, around 2,000 bus services have been planned.