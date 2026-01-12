Saras Mela showcases handlooms & crafts, gets overwhelming response

GUNTUR: The ongoing Saras Mela, part of the All-India DWCRA Bazaar, has been attracting large crowds since Sunday, with families thronging stalls to purchase handlooms, handicrafts and traditional products showcased by women from self-help groups across the country.

The exhibition highlights India’s cultural heritage, featuring Kanchi, Dharmavaram and Venkatagiri silk and cotton sarees, dress materials, chudidars, lehengas, kalamkari prints and designer fabrics.

Visitors also showed keen interest in metal, wooden, cloth and clay crafts, decorative items, ayurvedic medicines and organic food. District Rural Development Agency officials are monitoring amenities, while municipal authorities are ensuring drinking water and sanitation. Police have implemented strict crowd management and parking arrangements.

Visitors expressed satisfaction, crediting District Collector’s supervision. Training sessions were organised for self-help group members, with Industries Department and SERP officials offering guidance on e-commerce marketing.

IPO Nagendra explained government schemes for micro and small industries. Flipkart representatives highlighted branding, packaging and skills training support to help SHG members sell products online.

Collector Ansaria inspected food and accommodation facilities at the BR Stadium social welfare hostel, interacting with women participants.

He stressed that arrangements must leave a lasting impression. Later, accompanied by Municipal Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu, he inspected the mela grounds, suggesting relocation of the medical camp and expansion of food stalls. He also interacted warmly with traders from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, as visitors posed for selfies.

DSP Bhanoday and Civil Supplies Officer Komali Padma also joined the inspections. The mela runs until January 18 at Nallapadu Road, opposite Reddy College.