Statue of Telugu superstar Krishna unveiled in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: A statue of late Telugu cinema legend Krishna was unveiled at the Lenin Centre in Vijayawada on Sunday by Padmalaya Studios chairman Ghattamaneni Adiseshagiri Rao and Krishna’s grandson Ghattamaneni Jaya Krishna. The statue depicts Krishna in the iconic Ram Raju role from the film Eenadu.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Speaker Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju, Minister Kollu Ravindra, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath, MLAs Bonda Uma, Gadde Ramamohan and Venigandla Ramu, producers Ashwini Dutt and Gemini Kiran, director Ajay Bhupathi, and members of the statue committee.

Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju said Krishna shared a close bond with Vijayawada and praised fans for taking the initiative to install the statue. He noted that Krishna and his admirers were known for their involvement in social service. Referring to Jaya Krishna’s entry into films, he said the third generation of the Ghattamaneni family was now being introduced to audiences.

MP Kesineni Sivanath recalled Krishna’s affection for Vijayawada and said the statue of his Eenadu character was fitting. Minister Kollu Ravindra and MLA Bonda Uma described the film as socially impactful, influencing public awareness and politics in the state.

Producer Ashwini Dutt, who worked on several films with Krishna, expressed confidence in Jaya Krishna’s future in cinema. Director Ajay Bhupathi also extended his best wishes.