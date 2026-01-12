Tourism boost: Krishna River gets Kerala-style houseboats

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has added a new dimension to river tourism with the launch of Kerala-style houseboats on the Krishna River, offering visitors a slow-paced and immersive stay on water.

The houseboats were inaugurated by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during the three-day Avakai Amaravati Festival held in Vijayawada recently.

Set against the calm stretch of the Krishna River near Bhavani Island, the initiative allows visitors to experience life on the river by combining scenic cruising with modern comforts. The service will be opened to the public during the Sankranti season, with booking dates expected to be announced within a week, officials said.

Inspired by the popular Kerala houseboat concept, the project has been developed under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode. The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) has collaborated with Water Sports Simple India Private Limited to operate the boats.

Three types of houseboats have been introduced, each offering a distinct experience. The Capsule Float Home is designed for overnight stays and features a single bedroom and a living area with hotel-like facilities. Priced at Rs 8,000, it allows guests to stay on board for up to 22 hours. The Float Pod, priced at Rs 6,000, resembles a hut-style structure and offers a compact on-water stay. The third option, Romantic Float and Dine, is designed like a floating restaurant and provides an open-air dining experience. Charged on an hourly basis, it remains anchored in the river at night and can also be used for private parties and celebrations.