Tourism boost: Krishna River gets Kerala-style houseboats

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has added a new dimension to river tourism with the launch of Kerala-style houseboats on the Krishna River, offering visitors a slow-paced and immersive stay on water.
The houseboats were inaugurated by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during the three-day Avakai Amaravati Festival held in Vijayawada recently.
Set against the calm stretch of the Krishna River near Bhavani Island, the initiative allows visitors to experience life on the river by combining scenic cruising with modern comforts. The service will be opened to the public during the Sankranti season, with booking dates expected to be announced within a week, officials said.
Inspired by the popular Kerala houseboat concept, the project has been developed under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode. The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) has collaborated with Water Sports Simple India Private Limited to operate the boats.
Three types of houseboats have been introduced, each offering a distinct experience. The Capsule Float Home is designed for overnight stays and features a single bedroom and a living area with hotel-like facilities. Priced at Rs 8,000, it allows guests to stay on board for up to 22 hours. The Float Pod, priced at Rs 6,000, resembles a hut-style structure and offers a compact on-water stay. The third option, Romantic Float and Dine, is designed like a floating restaurant and provides an open-air dining experience. Charged on an hourly basis, it remains anchored in the river at night and can also be used for private parties and celebrations.
According to APTDC officials, the boating route includes a cruise along the river up to the bridge, followed by a journey towards Bhavani Island. Guests are provided lunch, and the boats anchor in the water overnight. The cruise resumes the next morning before returning, offering an experience similar to the Kerala backwaters.
Safety has been given priority, officials said. The boats are equipped with life jackets, fire extinguishers, lifebuoys and a 30-metre safety rope to handle emergency situations. Trained staff are present on board at all times.
Speaking to TNIE, Kotagiri Durga Ashok, boating operations manager of the Simple Group, said all staff members are certified by the National Institute of Water Sports and trained in swimming, life-saving techniques and first aid. He said the response has been encouraging. “We are already receiving 30 to 40 calls daily, and once bookings open, we expect the slots to be filled within two months,” he added.
Officials also revealed plans to launch a larger houseboat at Suryalanka in the future. It will feature triple bedrooms, a party room with DJ facilities and a conference hall that can accommodate up to 100 people. Currently, bookings are available through the Simple Group website and will soon be accessible on the APTDC website.