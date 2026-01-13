65 farmers offer 354 acres of land in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: The land pooling process for the Amaravati capital region development was formally launched at Karlapudi village in Amaravati mandal by Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister Ponguru Narayana accompanied by local MLA Bhashyam Praveen.

Farmers welcomed the leaders and handed over consent letters for pooling their lands.

The Competent Authority has issued a notification covering 2,654 acres in Karlapudi and Lemalle villages. On the very first day, 65 farmers submitted consent letters for 354 acres, reflecting support for it.

Farmers expressed gratitude to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Narayana for selecting their village for the pooling scheme, which they believe will secure their future while contributing to Amaravati’s growth.

Narayana assured farmers that their requests would be honored, promising construction of Karlapudi main road. He recalled that Amaravati’s construction had begun a year before elections in the past, but subsequent governments disrupted progress, causing hardship to farmers.

He emphasised that works worth Rs 55,000 crore are now underway at a fast pace. The CM has stated that increased economic activity in Amaravati will enhance land values, benefiting farmers. He said land pooling, chosen to protect farmers, enabled major projects, cited successful pooling in Endroyi and Pedamadduru, thanked Karlapudi farmers for offering 354 acres, and assured completion of development works within three years.

The Minister directed Amaravati Development Corporation engineers to prepare estimates for a new road from Karlapudi to Ananthavaram. He announced that construction of the 2.9 km stretch at a cost of Rs 3.9 crore would begin immediately, with completion targeted in 15 days. The project will be inaugurated jointly with MLA Praveen.