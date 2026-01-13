Andhra clears Websol’s Rs 3,538 crore 8 GW solar project

VIJAYAWADA: The Government of Andhra Pradesh has approved a landmark greenfield investment by Websol Renewable Private Limited to establish a fully integrated 8 GW solar manufacturing facility at MPSEZ–Naidupeta in Tirupati district. The project, involving Rs 3,538 crore in capital expenditure, will create direct employment for nearly 2,000 people.

Spread across 120 acres, the facility will be developed in two phases, with commercial production scheduled to begin in July 2027 and July 2028. Once operational, it will rank among the largest and fastest-executed solar manufacturing projects in South India, producing 4 GW of solar cells and 4 GW of solar modules.

To ensure sustainable and cost-efficient operations, the government has allotted land for a dedicated 300-acre captive solar power plant, enabling Websol to run its facility entirely on renewable energy. In addition, the company has announced a 100 MW captive solar plant to strengthen energy security and reduce operating costs.

The project further consolidates Naidupeta and the southern Tamil Nadu industrial corridor as one of India’s most important solar manufacturing hubs. Alongside Websol, companies such as Premier Energies, Tata Power, and Voltsun are also setting up large-scale facilities in the region. This clustering is creating a robust ecosystem of suppliers, logistics, skilled manpower, and port connectivity, positioning South India as a globally competitive base for photovoltaic manufacturing.

Sohan Lal Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director of Websol Energy System Limited, said the approval reflects Andhra Pradesh’s supportive industrial ecosystem. “As India advances its renewable energy ambitions under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, this expansion allows Websol to make a meaningful contribution. Andhra Pradesh provides a strong platform for executing our 4 GW solar cell and 4 GW solar module growth strategy, and we look forward to contributing to India’s clean-energy future from Naidupeta,” he said.