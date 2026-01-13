Andhra CM Naidu launches infrastructure initiatives during festive visit to hometown

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has arrived in his native village Naravaripalle to take part in Sankranti festivities along with his family and local residents.

Continuing his annual tradition of celebrating the harvest festival in his hometown, the Chief Minister reached the village on Monday evening after a review meeting with ministers, secretaries, and district collectors at the Secretariat. He will remain in Naravaripalle for four days, participating in community celebrations and launching several development projects.

On Tuesday morning, Naidu will attend Sankranti celebrations at the TTD Kalyana Mandapam in the village before visiting the Sheshachala Lingeshwara Swamy temple. He will inaugurate a newly built road worth Rs 70 lakh connecting Erangampeta–Bheemavaram to the temple.

In Naravaripalle, he will also inaugurate a 33/11 KV semi-indoor substation, a skill-building centre constructed at a cost of Rs 1.4 crore to train youth for industrial needs, and the Sanjeevani project.

Later in Tirupati, the Chief Minister will inaugurate several facilities, including a Rs 45-lakh patient amenities complex at SVRR Government Hospital, a boys’ hostel worth Rs 7.5 crore, and a girls’ hostel costing Rs 5 crore at SV University.

He will also lay the foundation for a Rs 126-crore water supply project linking Neva Branch Canal to Kalyani Dam and local tanks, a Rs 10-lakh livestock facility, advanced research labs worth Rs 6 crore, an academic building extension costing Rs 5.03 crore, and a compound wall project valued at Rs 2.91 crore.

On January 15, Naidu will visit the Nagalamma temple, the village deity, along with his family to perform special pujas before returning to Amaravati the same day.