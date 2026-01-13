Andhra focusing on ‘speed in governance’: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has urged ministers, officials, and public representatives to redouble their efforts in 2026 to deliver results that surpass the achievements of the previous year.

Addressing a high-level review meeting with ministers, secretaries, and district collectors (who joined virtually), the CM emphasised that Andhra Pradesh is determined to achieve “best results through speed in governance.” He noted that the government had successfully restored systems damaged in the past and instilled renewed confidence among the people through effective administration in 2025.

Naidu highlighted the success of the government’s flagship “Super Six” welfare programmes, which he described as milestones in welfare governance. Under Thalliki Vandhanam, Rs 10,090 crore was deposited into the accounts of 67 lakh mothers of students. The Sthree Shakti scheme enabled 3.5 crore journeys for women, with an expenditure of Rs 1,114 crore.

Farmers benefited from Annadata Sukhibhava, which credited Rs 6,310 crore to 46 lakh beneficiaries. The Deepam 2.0 initiative distributed 2 crore LPG cylinders at a cost of Rs 2,684 crore. In addition, Rs 50,000 crore worth of social pensions were disbursed over the past 18 months. “These initiatives mark a new milestone in welfare governance,” the CM declared, adding that nearly 70 major schemes and programs had been implemented.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has reiterated that Amaravati is not a ‘graveyard’ as mocked by previous administrations, but a symbol of inspiration and progress. He emphasised that farmers are being made partners in the capital’s development, ensuring inclusive growth.

Naidu described the Polavaram irrigation project as a ‘magnificent initiative’ that, once completed, would place Andhra Pradesh far ahead of any southern state in terms of water management and agricultural potential. He pointed out that nearly 3,000 TMC of water flows wastefully into the sea every year.