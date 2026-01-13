Andhra focusing on ‘speed in governance’: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has urged ministers, officials, and public representatives to redouble their efforts in 2026 to deliver results that surpass the achievements of the previous year.
Addressing a high-level review meeting with ministers, secretaries, and district collectors (who joined virtually), the CM emphasised that Andhra Pradesh is determined to achieve “best results through speed in governance.” He noted that the government had successfully restored systems damaged in the past and instilled renewed confidence among the people through effective administration in 2025.
Naidu highlighted the success of the government’s flagship “Super Six” welfare programmes, which he described as milestones in welfare governance. Under Thalliki Vandhanam, Rs 10,090 crore was deposited into the accounts of 67 lakh mothers of students. The Sthree Shakti scheme enabled 3.5 crore journeys for women, with an expenditure of Rs 1,114 crore.
Farmers benefited from Annadata Sukhibhava, which credited Rs 6,310 crore to 46 lakh beneficiaries. The Deepam 2.0 initiative distributed 2 crore LPG cylinders at a cost of Rs 2,684 crore. In addition, Rs 50,000 crore worth of social pensions were disbursed over the past 18 months. “These initiatives mark a new milestone in welfare governance,” the CM declared, adding that nearly 70 major schemes and programs had been implemented.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has reiterated that Amaravati is not a ‘graveyard’ as mocked by previous administrations, but a symbol of inspiration and progress. He emphasised that farmers are being made partners in the capital’s development, ensuring inclusive growth.
Naidu described the Polavaram irrigation project as a ‘magnificent initiative’ that, once completed, would place Andhra Pradesh far ahead of any southern state in terms of water management and agricultural potential. He pointed out that nearly 3,000 TMC of water flows wastefully into the sea every year.
Through Pattiseema, water is being diverted to the Krishna Delta, saving water in Srisailam for use in Rayalaseema. The Nallamala Sagar project, he added, would further benefit Rayalaseema, Prakasam, and other regions. “What is wrong in utilisng the water releaed from upstream through Nallamala Sagar. This project causes no harm to anyone. Even Telangana will have the opportunity to use surplus water. When Telangana built projects, I never opposed them. Both Telugu states can make efficient use of Godavari waters. By the next Pushkaralu, Polavaram will be completed and dedicated to the nation,” he declared.
Turning to infrastructure, Naidu announced that the Bhogapuram International Airport in Vizianagaram district would soon be inaugurated and dedicated to the nation. He credited central support for saving the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant with Rs 12,000 crore assistance, stressing that the plant is a matter of deep sentiment for the people of Andhra Pradesh.
The Chief Minister highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s emergence as a prime investment destination, noting that the state attracted 25 percent of India’s foreign direct investment.
Agreements facilitated through the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) are expected to generate 1.6 million jobs. He revealed that Google is investing $15 billion to establish an AI data centre in Vizag.
Naidu announced plans to lay the foundation for a “Quantum Valley” in Amaravati, with a quantum computer expected to be operational within six months. He noted that electricity purchase costs have already been reduced and the government is working to cut them further by Rs 1.19 per unit. .
Naidu strongly condemned attempts to desecrate the sanctity of the Tirumala temple.
“Politics involving God is painful and unacceptable. Such acts are deplorable and must be strongly condemned,” he said.