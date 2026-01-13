Andhra HC raps government over lack of shelters for homeless in State
VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court expressed strong displeasure over the State government’s failure to respond to the issue of providing shelter homes for homeless persons living on footpaths and in open places.
Observing that it was hard to believe that there was not even a single shelter home in districts other than Vijayawada, the Court directed the government to act immediately with a humanitarian approach.
A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur and Justice Challa Gunaranjan ordered the government to establish at least two shelter homes in every district across the State, with one exclusively meant for women.
The Bench also directed the Chief Secretary to ensure that the State-level monitoring committee meets regularly and oversees the setting up and functioning of shelter homes statewide. The HC stressed that homeless persons must be treated with dignity.
It made it clear that while shifting people from footpaths and public places to shelter homes, officials should not resort to any inhuman practices. Authorities were asked to counsel the homeless and make them understand that the exercise was being undertaken for their welfare.
Adequate medical facilities must also be provided at the shelter homes, the HC said, adding that the facilities should be located at convenient places so that inmates can go to work during the day and return at night. It directed the government to submit a report within three weeks on implementation of its directions.
Expressing concern over the situation in Vijayawada, the Court observed that the four existing shelter homes were inadequate.
It noted that around 750 homeless men had been identified in the city. The HC directed the Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner to set up six new shelter homes, even by hiring private premises if government buildings were unavailable, and to submit a report by next hearing on January 28.
The observations came while hearing a PIL filed by advocate N Adi Ramakrishna alleging official inaction despite the availability of protection under the ‘Nivasam’ urban homeless scheme.