Andhra HC raps government over lack of shelters for homeless in State

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court expressed strong displeasure over the State government’s failure to respond to the issue of providing shelter homes for homeless persons living on footpaths and in open places.

Observing that it was hard to believe that there was not even a single shelter home in districts other than Vijayawada, the Court directed the government to act immediately with a humanitarian approach.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur and Justice Challa Gunaranjan ordered the government to establish at least two shelter homes in every district across the State, with one exclusively meant for women.

The Bench also directed the Chief Secretary to ensure that the State-level monitoring committee meets regularly and oversees the setting up and functioning of shelter homes statewide. The HC stressed that homeless persons must be treated with dignity.

It made it clear that while shifting people from footpaths and public places to shelter homes, officials should not resort to any inhuman practices. Authorities were asked to counsel the homeless and make them understand that the exercise was being undertaken for their welfare.