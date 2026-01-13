Andhra Health Minister launches AI-based WhatsApp services for doctors

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Medical Council (APMC) has launched Artificial Intelligence–based WhatsApp services to make its functions more accessible to doctors across the State. The initiative was formally inaugurated by State Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav at the Secretariat.

Through the dedicated WhatsApp number 9030999616, doctors can now access information on registrations, renewals, credit points, slot bookings, and other services without visiting the Vijayawada office or making phone calls. The AI-powered chatbot also provides guidance in video and short message formats, covering ten types of services.

Council Chairman Dr. Srihari Rao noted that the Medical Council currently has 1.3 lakh registered doctors. He said renewal facilities have already been extended to district centers and credit points streamlined. The new AI chatbot, he added, will bring services closer to members by offering instant answers to frequently asked questions.

Vice Chairperson Sujata and members Keshavarao Babu and KV Subbanayudu explained that the chatbot provides step-by-step information on registration procedures, required documents, renewals, and credit points. Even without the WhatsApp number, users can access the services via QR code. Officials emphasized that the service will save valuable time, ensure reliable information, and remain available 24/7.

Senior officials, including Satya Prasad, software engineer D. Srinivasulu Reddy, and council members, were present.

Meanwhile, council representatives requested permission from the Minister to construct a new office building on its own land in Vijayawada. They assured that the council would bear the expenses, to which the Minister responded that the proposal would be examined.