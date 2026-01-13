Andhra mandates online citizen services via Manamitra WhatsApp platform

VIJAYAWADA: The Government of Andhra Pradesh has directed all departments to ensure that citizen services are mandatorily delivered online through the Manamitra WhatsApp Governance platform.

IT and RTG Department Secretary Bhaskar Katamneni, speaking at a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu with ministers and secretaries, emphasized the importance of data-driven governance and seamless service delivery.

Katamneni noted that while most services have already been integrated into the online system, a few departments continue to provide manual services. He urged officials to take immediate steps to shift all services to the Manamitra platform, ensuring uninterrupted access for citizens. District collectors have been asked to raise awareness at the grassroots level to increase usage of WhatsApp Governance.

The Secretary announced that 98 Artificial Intelligence–based use cases are being prepared and will be available by the end of April, enabling departments to deliver services more efficiently. He invited departments to share their specific requirements so that customized use cases could also be developed alongside the standard set.

Katamneni also highlighted the RTGS Aware division, which provides real-time weather updates and multiple other applications. He said around 50 use cases are being developed under Aware, which departments can adapt to their needs. He urged all departments to make use of the platform to maximise its benefits.