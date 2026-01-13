APSACS conducts 110 blood donation camps to mark National Youth Day

VIJAYAWADA: To mark the National Youth Day, the Andhra Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (AP SACS) organised 110 blood donation camps across the State, resulting in the collection of nearly 2,000 units of blood.

Health Minister, Y Satya Kumar Yadav, inaugurated the blood donation program at Government Siddhartha Medical College, Vijayawada, on Monday.

Addressing the gathering, the Health Minister urged the youth to come forward in greater numbers for blood donation, stressing that their generosity can provide life-saving support to critically ill patients.

He noted that one unit of blood can save up to three lives and emphasized that blood donation should be entirely voluntary.

The Health Minister also directed officials to intensify awareness campaigns among youth about the importance of donating blood.

AP SACS Project Director Neelakantha Reddy stated that the camps conducted statewide had successfully collected 2,000 units of blood. Joint Director Dr Prasanna and other officials also participated in the program.

The Health Minister highlighted that voluntary blood donation always strengthens humanitarian values and ensures timely support for patients in need.

Officials added that the initiative of donating blood would help maintain adequate blood reserves across the state, enabling hospitals to respond swiftly in emergency situations.