CID will protect Indian citizens from Myanmar cyber slavery networks: Andhra SP

VIJAYAWADA: AP CID Superintendent of Police (SP) Adhiraj Singh Rana on Monday interacted with victims from Andhra Pradesh who were rescued from cyber slavery camps in Myanmar, during a press conference at the AP Police Headquarters.

He said that the AP police was firmly committed to protecting Indian citizens and eliminating cyber slavery and transnational cybercrime.

In coordination with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre and other national agencies, criminal cases have been registered and intensive investigations launched against organised cybercrime syndicates operating from Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos and other Southeast Asian countries.

“Preliminary investigations revealed organised criminal networks were targeting Indian youth by circulating fake high-paying overseas job offers through social media platforms and online recruitment channels. Victims were promised employment in IT, data entry, digital marketing and customer support, flown to Bangkok and then illegally trafficked across borders into conflict-prone regions, including Myawaddy in Myanmar, where they were confined and forced to engage in cyber-enabled financial crimes”, he explained.