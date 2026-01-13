CID will protect Indian citizens from Myanmar cyber slavery networks: Andhra SP

VIJAYAWADA: AP CID Superintendent of Police (SP) Adhiraj Singh Rana on Monday interacted with victims from Andhra Pradesh who were rescued from cyber slavery camps in Myanmar, during a press conference at the AP Police Headquarters.
He said that the AP police was firmly committed to protecting Indian citizens and eliminating cyber slavery and transnational cybercrime.
In coordination with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre and other national agencies, criminal cases have been registered and intensive investigations launched against organised cybercrime syndicates operating from Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos and other Southeast Asian countries.
“Preliminary investigations revealed organised criminal networks were targeting Indian youth by circulating fake high-paying overseas job offers through social media platforms and online recruitment channels. Victims were promised employment in IT, data entry, digital marketing and customer support, flown to Bangkok and then illegally trafficked across borders into conflict-prone regions, including Myawaddy in Myanmar, where they were confined and forced to engage in cyber-enabled financial crimes”, he explained.
According to the CID, the victims were coerced into committing online financial frauds, investment and cryptocurrency scams, and romance scams (Honeytrap), while being subjected to passport confiscation, long working hours and physical abuse.
He said the Government of India was treating the issue as a national priority, with coordinated efforts involving the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, I4C, NIA, and Indian Missions abroad focusing on identification, rescue and repatriation of victims, as well as dismantling the transnational criminal networks.
“About 120 victims from Andhra Pradesh were rescued from cybercrime hubs such as KK Park in the Myawaddy region of Myanmar. Recently, 22 victims were repatriated with the support of the Central Government and Indian embassies, following the intervention of Union Minister Rammohan Naidu. Earlier, 79 victims were brought back during November and December 2025”, he added.
He said 15 cases were registered under IPC, BNS and the IT Act, 30 accused were arrested.