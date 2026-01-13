Cock fight arenas getting ready in Kakinada, Konaseema ahead of Sankranti

KAKINADA: The Kakinada and Ambedkar Konaseema districts are gearing up for rooster fights on the eve of the Sankranti festival. Several breeds of roosters are being given special care in the erstwhile East and West Godavari districts, as part of the routine preparations that take place during the festival.

Each bird costs between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1.5 lakh and is raised exclusively for cockfights.

People in both the erstwhile Godavari districts treat rooster fights as part of their cultural practices. However, the High Court and the district police have issued clear orders banning cockfights tied with knives.

In Kakinada Rural, Pithapuram, Kirlampudi, U. Kothapalli, Jaggampeta, Prathipadu and Tuni mandals of Kakinada district, cockfight arenas are being prepared with large-scale arrangements.

In Konaseema district, Amalapuram, Kothapeta, Mummidivaram, Ramachandrapuram and Razole mandals are famous for cockfights.

In Kakinada rural and city limits alone, more than 22 arenas are being readied. The Thimmapuram arena is the largest and generates the highest collections in Kakinada district.

According to sources, before setting up an arena, organisers reportedly pay money to certain leaders.

In return, these leaders extend support from the government side.

Meanwhile, Kakinada District Revenue Officer (DRO) J. Venkata Rao, Additional SP S. Srinivasa Rao and other officials warned cockfight organisers that they will face punishment if cockfights are conducted. They spoke to the media on Monday.

As per the State High Court orders, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Gaming Act, violent cockfighting is completely prohibited in the state.