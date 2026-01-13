Devotee surge at Andhra Pradesh Sabarimala ahead of Sankranti

RAJAMAHENDAVARAM: A huge spiritual temple complex set amid the lush green delta landscape can be seen by train passengers near Rajamahendravaram.
Travelers on the Chennai-Howrah route are often pleasantly surprised when they catch a glimpse of the grand Sri Swamy Ayyappa Temple soon after crossing Rajamahendravaram Railway Station.
The temple is located in the fertile delta region of Dwarapudi, about 18 kilometers from Rajamahendravaram by road. It takes nearly 30 minutes to reach the temple from the city.
“Hariharasuta. Sharanam Ayyappa” chants echo through the air as thousands of devotees gather at the Sri Ayyappa Swamy Temple in Dwarapudi, transforming the town into a vibrant spiritual centre during the Mandala season.
Popularly known as Andhra Sabarimala, this revered shrine in Mandapeta mandal attracts devotees from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and other states, especially those unable to undertake the pilgrimage to Kerala’s Sabarimala.
Thousands of pilgrims visit the temple on the eve of the three-day sacred Makara Sankranti and offer pujas and prayers.
The temple is renowned for its unique features, most notably the sacred 18 steps carved out of a single stone, symbolising the spiritual path of Ayyappa devotees.
The shrine was conceptualised by Dwarapudi-based trader S.L. Kanakaraju Guruswamy, who formed a committee and initiated construction with public donations in 1983. The idol of Lord Ayyappa was consecrated in 1989 by the Kanchi Kamakoti Peethadhipathi Sri Sri Sri Jayendra Saraswati, marking a significant milestone in the temple’s history.
Devotees are allowed darshan from 6 am to 12 noon and again from 4 pm to 8 pm. Special abhishekams to the presiding deity are performed every day. Ayyappa Deeksha begins in the month of Karthika and continues until Makara Sankranti, with devotees observing a strict 41-day vow.
During this period, those unable to travel to Sabarimala visit Dwarapudi to offer irumudis.
According to temple founder S.L. Kanakaraju Guruswamy, around 600 to 2,000 irumudi offerings are made daily, while the number of devotees ranges from 6,000 to 10,000 every day. Nearly 3,000 devotees partake in the free annaprasadam served at the temple.
The sprawling temple complex houses more than ten sub-shrines, enhancing its spiritual appeal.