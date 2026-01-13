Devotee surge at Andhra Pradesh Sabarimala ahead of Sankranti

RAJAMAHENDAVARAM: A huge spiritual temple complex set amid the lush green delta landscape can be seen by train passengers near Rajamahendravaram.

Travelers on the Chennai-Howrah route are often pleasantly surprised when they catch a glimpse of the grand Sri Swamy Ayyappa Temple soon after crossing Rajamahendravaram Railway Station.

The temple is located in the fertile delta region of Dwarapudi, about 18 kilometers from Rajamahendravaram by road. It takes nearly 30 minutes to reach the temple from the city.

“Hariharasuta. Sharanam Ayyappa” chants echo through the air as thousands of devotees gather at the Sri Ayyappa Swamy Temple in Dwarapudi, transforming the town into a vibrant spiritual centre during the Mandala season.

Popularly known as Andhra Sabarimala, this revered shrine in Mandapeta mandal attracts devotees from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and other states, especially those unable to undertake the pilgrimage to Kerala’s Sabarimala.

Thousands of pilgrims visit the temple on the eve of the three-day sacred Makara Sankranti and offer pujas and prayers.