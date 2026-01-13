Lepakshi showrooms offer up to 30 per cent discounts to boost artisan livelihoods

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has launched discount sales at Lepakshi showrooms to boost the livelihood of artisans and promote traditional crafts.

Handlooms and Textiles Minister S Savitha announced that handicrafts will be sold at discounts of 10, 20, and 30 percent until the end of this month, coinciding with the Sankranti festival season.

Speaking after a review meeting with Lepakshi officials at the Secretariat, the Minister said the initiative would provide affordable access to art forms for consumers while increasing sales and creating more employment opportunities for artisans. She directed officials to ensure wide publicity through media and social platforms to maximize the impact of the discount campaign.

Savitha also revealed plans to upgrade Lepakshi showrooms to make them more attractive to customers. In the first phase, showrooms in Visakhapatnam, Anantapur, and Kadapa will be modernized, with an investment of Rs 15 lakh each.

The Delhi showroom renovation is nearing completion, and the remaining 15 showrooms across Andhra Pradesh will be developed in phases. Lepakshi operates 19 showrooms nationwide, of which 16 are in AP.

The Minister instructed officials to make Lepakshi handicrafts available through e-commerce platforms. She emphasised the need for a dedicated website to cater to changing consumer preferences, noting that people prefer purchasing essentials, clothing, and electronics online.

He concluded that these measures will not only preserve crafts but also ensure sustainable livelihoods.