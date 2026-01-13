NDA government committed to promoting women entrepreneurs, says Minister Nadendla Manohar

VIJAYAWADA: Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Nadendla Manohar on Monday said that the coalition government is working with sincerity and commitment to empower women as entrepreneurs by providing them with sustainable livelihood opportunities and market access.

The Minister visited the Saras Mela - All India DWCRA Bazaar being held near Reddy College on Nallapadu Road in Guntur. He inspected a wide range of products displayed at the stalls and interacted with women self-help group members to understand the production process and marketing challenges.

He appreciated the products such as handmade Kolhapuri footwear from Maharashtra, bamboo-made flower bouquets and jewellery boxes from Tripura, woven bamboo products from Odisha, and terracotta cooking utensils and bottles crafted by women artisans.

Nadendla Manohar said that the government is committed to providing better marketing platforms through DWCRA bazaars, enabling women self-help groups to reach wider markets and boost incomes.

He noted that SARAS Mela reflects the spirit of “Mini India,” showcasing traditional and cultural products from across the country under one roof.